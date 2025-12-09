Area woman pleads guilty to dealing drug that caused deadly overdose

WARREN COUNTY — An area woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to a deadly overdose.

Kaylee Back, 29, of Franklin, entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

The plea agreement for Back recommends a sentence of up to 186 months in prison.

According to court records, Back provided fentanyl to a person in Middletown in May 2023. That person was found dead about two and a half hours later.

The Butler County coroner’s office determined that the person’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.

Sentencing for Back will be determined by the Court at a future hearing, based on advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

