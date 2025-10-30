Area zoo to give free admission to federal employees

COLUMBUS — During the government shutdown, federal employees and their families can unwind with free admission at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, employees can receive free parking and bring up to five guests, according to the Facebook post. To receive this discount, employees will need to show their federal IDs at the parking and ticket booth.

The discount is only available in person and cannot be redeemed online.

