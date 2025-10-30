Area zoo to give free admission to federal employees

Area zoo to give free admission to federal employees (Amanda Carberry)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — During the government shutdown, federal employees and their families can unwind with free admission at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, employees can receive free parking and bring up to five guests, according to the Facebook post. To receive this discount, employees will need to show their federal IDs at the parking and ticket booth.

The discount is only available in person and cannot be redeemed online.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!