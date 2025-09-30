Area zoo welcomes 2 black bear cubs

Bear cubs at the Cincinnati Zoo (Courtesy of the Cincinnati Zoo)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo announced that it recently received two black bear cubs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two cubs were orphaned, and the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks determined that they cannot be released.

TRENDING STORIES:

The zoo said the two seven-month-old female cubs are being cared for behind the scenes until they’re ready to explore their outdoor habitat.

Bear Ridge, the Cincinnati Zoo’s new bear habitat, is expected to open this fall.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!