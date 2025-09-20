‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of stabbing another person located

RIVERSIDE — The man accused of stabbing another man in Riverside has been captured, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Zachary Fugate, 24, was located on Saturday.

“We appreciate all the tips from our residents along with all the hard work from our surrounding police agencies for their assistance,” the department said on social media.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police believe Fugate stabbed another man in the 4500 block of Derwent Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Family members identified the victim as Jason Gau.

As previously reported by News Center 7, they said Gau was stabbed multiple times at his house.

Jail records do not show that Fugate has been booked yet.

