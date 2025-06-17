Armed man shot by Dayton police, driver of stolen car charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two people have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Jun 13, Dayton police were conducting a “targeted enforcement” with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit.

Officers were alerted to a stolen Ford Fusion in the area of Olive Road and West Third Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

While on Miller Avenue, the Ford Fusion slowly rolled next to a pickup truck with an attached trailer, and the aviation unit advised that something may have been exchanged or thrown out of the stolen car to the person in the truck.

Officers approached the truck, and it blocked the roadway.

As shown on Dayton police body camera, police ordered the driver, identified as Rodney Smith II, to exit the pickup truck multiple times, but he refused.

After trying but failing to put his car in gear, Smith exited his truck and ran from the officers.

Officers said Smith was holding a Glock19x in his hand.

Smith was shot once by a Dayton officer and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He is facing initial charges of having weapons under disability.

Officers found the stolen Ford on Elkins Drive.

The driver, identified as Heaven Shepherd, was taken into custody at a nearby home.

She was taken to the hospital after telling police she had taken a large amount of narcotics and was overdosing.

Shepherd is facing initial charges of receiving stolen property, failure to comply, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Both are in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

