Deputies looking for man accused of shooting brother during argument

CLARK COUNTY — Deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting his brother in Clark County Friday night.

A 911 caller reported someone being shot in the arm on Troy Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded to the scene, they learned that the victim and the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Colin Jenkins, had been in an argument inside the home when Jenkins shot the victim in the arm.

The victim was initially transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.

Jenkins drove off from the scene in an older SUV after the shooting.

The SUV was later found in the area of 3100 Ebersole Road, but the people living at that address said Jenkins hadn’t gone inside the home.

Deputies searched the property and used unmanned aviation vehicles to check the surrounding fields, but Jenkins was not found.

An arrest warrant for felonious assault and domestic violence has been issued for Jenkins.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 328-2560.

