Suspect taken into custody during arson investigation in Beavercreek

Beavercreek Police
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — A suspect in an arson investigation was taken into custody in Beavercreek Monday morning.

Beavercreek Police confirmed they were actively investigating on Countryside Drive between Highmont and Southview streets in a social media post on Monday morning.

The Regional Emergency Response Team was attempting to make contact with a person suspected on aggravated arson and other charges.

Around 6:51 a.m., police shared an update that the suspect had been taken into custody.

A fire was reported on Countryside Drive shortly before midnight on Sunday. We’re working to learn if that fire was associated with the investigation.

