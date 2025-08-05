Arson suspected after local playground catches fire

Dayton Fire Department Staff photo
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A playground fire at a local park is being investigated as arson.

on Aug. 3 around 4 a.m. Dayton firefighters were called to reports of a fire in the 1300 block of East Fifth at Bomberger Park.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and found playground equipment on fire, according to a Dayton Fire Department spokesperson.

Crews were able to get the fire quickly under control.

The fire is suspected arson but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

