Art college in Ohio evacuated due to bomb threat

CLEVELAND — An art college in Ohio was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The incident occurred at the Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA), located at 11610 Euclid Avenue.

The institute’s Director of Communications, Michael C. Butz, said law enforcement gave an all-clear around 1 p.m.

The college received an email threat and evacuated immediately, WOIO-19 reported.

“The safety of our community is a top priority,” Butz told our CBS affiliate.

Roads in the area were closed while the bomb squad investigated the threat, according to University Circle Police.

Classes and activities on Tuesday were canceled, but are expected to resume on Wednesday.

WOIO-19 reported that multiple K9s swept the school and didn’t find any active threat.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

