Artist shares both grandmothers died day before performing at Country Concert

FORT LORAMIE, Shelby County — A popular country artist who just performed at Country Concert is mourning the loss of both of his grandmothers.

Scotty McCreery shared on Instagram that both of his grandmothers died on July 9.

“My heart is absolutely broken. Yesterday, both my Grandma Janet and my Grandma Paquita passed away. I think I am still in a bit of shock as I type this, but I’m choosing to remember the great memories we all made with both of them,” McCreery said in the post.

The post is accompanied by a photo of McCreery and his wife, Gabi McCreery, on their wedding day, and both grandmothers.

The country star said there are too many memories with both grandmothers to recount.

“Both of them truly taught me what love is all about. I will miss them dearly. If yall could keep my family in your prayers I’d appreciate it,” McCreery wrote.

McCreery performed at Country Concert 2025 the next day on July 10.

Both of McCreery’s parents, Judy Cooke and Mike McCreery, paid tribute to their mothers and mothers-in-law.

Mike shared on Instagram that his mother, Paquita, 93, passed away before 4 p.m.

“I will miss my mother tremendously, but she lived a full life in her 93 years. I have so many wonderful memories that I can draw from when I get sad that she is no longer physically here with us, but I know I will see her again one day,” Mike wrote in a post.

Judy shared on Facebook that her mother, Janet, 85, died just after 1 p.m. after a battle with norovirus and the flu.

“My heart is broken. I have to accept it was her time,” Judy wrote.

