Assistant prosecutor sworn in as Montgomery County judge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A new judge has been sworn in to the Montgomery County Municipal Court.

Judge Brandon Myers was sworn into office during a ceremony held on Thursday at the Western Division Courthouse in Trotwood.

The ceremony was attended by fellow judges, local elected officials, and other guests, with Presiding Judge Will Cox welcoming everyone, according to a municipal court spokesperson.

Governor Mike DeWine appointed Judge Myers to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge James Piergies, who will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and run for election this November.

“I can say with complete confidence that this man is exactly the type of person we all want wearing the robe,” said Miami County Prosecutor Paul Watkins.

Judge Kim Melnick of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas administered the oath of office.

“Brandon has the utmost integrity and the demeanor that is going to be perfect to be seated on the bench,” she said.

After taking the judicial oath, Judge Myers promised to “uphold the rule of law, to encourage personal responsibility, to treat everyone with fairness and respect, and most importantly to keep this community, our community, safe.”

Judge Myers previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Montgomery County and Miami County Prosecutor’s Offices.

