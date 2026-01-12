ATF offering $5,000 reward for information about Ohio carjacking

Have you seen this person? ATF has offered a $5,000 reward for information about a carjacking suspect.

BLUE ASH — Have you seen this person?

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) wrote in a social media post that they have offered a $5,000 reward for information about a carjacking suspect.

The incident happened on Dec. 11, 2025, in Blue Ash outside Cincinnati.

Officers responded to Bellview Avenue, where the victim told police the suspect pulled out a gun and stole a vehicle, according to ATF.

ATF posted a photo of the suspect wearing a black Carhart hoodie.

The vehicle was found on Yearling Court.

ATF said they have partnered with the Blue Ash Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact at ATF at 1-888-283-8477 (ATF-TIPS). They can also call the Blue Ash Police Department at 513-352-3040.

