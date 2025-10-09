ATF offering reward for info on attempted ‘fire bombing’

Fire bombing suspect (ATF)
By WHIO Staff

MASON — Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after an attempted fire bombing.

The crime took place at the Masonic Temple Lodge located at 733 Western Row in Mason, Ohio, according to the Bureau of Alochol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

On Sept. 25, around 12:20 a.m., someone shattered a window and threw a homemade incendiary device through it in an attempt to start a fire.

ATF shared photos and videos of the damage and a possible suspect.

The ATF stated that this is a federal crime, punishable by five to 20 years in federal prison.

Anyone having information about this should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). You may email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Damage form fire bombing (ATF)

