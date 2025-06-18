Atlantic 10 announces 2025-26 men’s basketball schedule for league’s 50th season

DAYTON — The Atlantic 10 announced its pairings for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The conference will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025-26.

All members will play 18 games for the 12th straight year, according to an A-10 spokesperson.

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will have home-and-home games against Duquesne, George Washington, Loyola Chicago, Saint Louis, and VCU.

UD played all these schools twice last season, except GW. The last time Dayton played GW was in the 2021-22 season.

The Flyers will also host Davidson, Fordham, Rhode Island, and St. Bonaventure. Their road games are at George Mason, La Salle, Richmond, and Saint Joseph’s.

The 2026 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be in Pittsburgh, March 11-15, at the PPG Paints Arena.

Dayton returns two starters from last year’s team that went 23-11 and lost in the second round of the 2025 NIT.

