Auglaize County Fair announces concert headliner

Sam's Place - Music For The Spirit - May 7, 2017 NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 07: Singer/Songwriter Craig Morgan performs during Sam's Place - Music For The Spirit 2017 at Ryman Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

WAPAKONETA — The headliner for the 2026 Auglaize County Fair has been announced.

Country music star Craig Morgan will take the stage in Wapakoneta next summer.

Morgan, who’s behind hits like “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester,” and “Redneck Yacht Club,” will close out the final night of the fair on Aug. 8.

“Our concerts have become a highlight of fair week,” fair officials said. “The excitement from the crowd the past two years has been unbelievable. Craig Morgan is the perfect artist to keep that momentum going, and we’re thrilled for what will shape up to be an amazing show.”

Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at auglaizecountyfair.org/tickets.

The Auglaize County Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 8.

