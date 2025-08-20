Authorities find drugs, guns during local arson investigation

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Authorities found drugs and guns while conducting an arson investigation in Wayne County over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a structure fire on Sycamore Lane in Wayne Township on Saturday.

The spokesperson said family members prevented a tragedy and helped a man who was trapped inside.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set.

Lasauncia Maiola, 53, of Richmond, was arrested for felony arson, the spokesperson said.

Detectives got a search warrant for the home and located approximately 51 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and two firearms inside.

The spokesperson said the drug seizure remains under investigation and could lead to additional charges.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!