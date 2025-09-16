Authorities investigating after car crashes into pond in Champaign Co.

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a pond in Champaign County Monday night, a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The crash was reported in the 1600 block of Slack Road around 10:30 p.m.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post dispatcher confirmed that troopers are also on scene of this crash.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

