Busy road closed due to crash in Montgomery County

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is on scene for a crash at the 800 block of S. Gettysburg Ave. around 6 pm.
The northbound lane is closed, according to a Montgomery County dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
News Center 7 is on the way to the scene.
We will continue to update this story.
