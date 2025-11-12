Busy road closed due to crash in Montgomery County

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is on scene for a crash at the 800 block of S. Gettysburg Ave. around 6 pm.

The northbound lane is closed, according to a Montgomery County dispatcher.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

News Center 7 is on the way to the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

