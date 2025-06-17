Authorities investigating crash involving police officer in Montgomery County

Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a police officer in Montgomery County Tuesday evening, an Englewood police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred near the intersection of S Clayton Road and Havermale Road in Jackson Township after 7 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

The dispatcher could not share which agency the officer involved in the crash is with.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

