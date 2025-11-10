UPDATE: 1 dead after crash involving a semi in Greene County

By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 6PM:

At least one person is dead after a crash on State Route 72 in Greene County, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The crash involves 3 vehicles and a semi.

OSHP has not confirmed what vehicle the person who died was in.

We are working to learn the identity of the person who died.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Monday evening.

The call came in around 5 pm on State Route 72 in Greene County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is headed to the scene, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

