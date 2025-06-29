Authorities investigating crash in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into a tree in Montgomery County on Sunday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash happened along Sunnyridge Lane in Washington Township after 12:30 p.m.

The supervisor said Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics are on scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

