Authorities investigating crash in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a crash in Montgomery County Wednesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the 5000 block of Shephard Road in Miami Township after 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that troopers were called to help Miami Township police on scene.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group