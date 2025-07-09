Authorities investigating crash in Montgomery County

Shephard Road crash Miami Township (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a crash in Montgomery County Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported in the 5000 block of Shephard Road in Miami Township after 6 p.m.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that troopers were called to help Miami Township police on scene.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

