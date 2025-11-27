Authorities investigating reported shooting near Trotwood apartment complex

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at a Trotwood apartment complex on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported along Ginger Place just before 7:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

