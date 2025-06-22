Authorities investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

Police car with bright lights and siren Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK (DOUGLAS SACHA/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing in Dayton Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The stabbing was reported in the 20 block of S McGee Street around 10:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!