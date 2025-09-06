Authorities investigating reports of person hit by car near Miami County high school

By WHIO Staff

TIPP CITY — Authorities are investigating reports of a person being hit by a car near the Tippecanoe High School, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

Initial reports indicate that the crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Parkwood Drive and N 2nd Street.

The Tippecanoe Red Devils football team played at home Friday night against the Fairborn Skyhawks.

The Red Devils won 55 to 7.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

