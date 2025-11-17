Authorities looking for man wanted for escape, drug charges

Marcus Benjamin Moore (Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is asking the community to keep an eye out for a wanted man.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marcus Benjamin Moore, 27.

Moore is wanted for escape and aggravated possession of drugs charges.

The sheriff’s office said Moore is known to frequent the Middletown, Lemon Township and Oxford areas.

Anyone who may see Moore is asked not to approach him.

Those with information on Moore’s whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at (513) 785-1300.

“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work to bring this individual into custody and keep our community safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

