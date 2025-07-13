Officers locate body believed to be missing 8-year-old boy; Person of interest in custody

DAYTON — Officers have found a body believed to be a missing 8-year-old boy.
Hershall Creachbaum, 8, was reported missing from the 400 block of Xenia Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
A Dayton Police Department spokesperson said Hershall has autism and is non-verbal. He uses a wheelchair but can walk short distances.
Authorities shared with the community that they found his wheelchair on Saturday morning.
Around 7:30 p.m., Dayton police said they found a deceased juvenile believed to be the 8-year-old boy.
Authorities have not shared information on where the body was located.
Formal identification is pending through the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Authorities took one person of interest into custody, according to the spokesperson.
Additional details on this person were not immediately available. News Center 7 is working to identify this person.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
“This is a tragic outcome, and our thoughts are with those affected. We thank the community and all who assisted in the search,” the department said in a post.
We will update this developing story.
