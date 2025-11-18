Authorities looking for missing 9-year-old boy in Butler County

WEST CHESTER — Can you help?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
West Chester Police and Fire are currently in the area of Westwind Drive looking for a missing 9-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson from the township.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Car catches on fire after crashing along busy Kettering road
- Man accused of trying to rob family members arrested after standoff in Logan County
- Cleveland Browns rookie QB’s home broken into during NFL debut
Authorities have not released the child’s name or his last known location.
Anyone who may see the child or has any other information is asked to call dispatch (513) 777-2231.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group