Authorities looking for missing 9-year-old boy in Butler County

Missing child West Chester (Provided)
By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — Can you help?

West Chester Police and Fire are currently in the area of Westwind Drive looking for a missing 9-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson from the township.

Authorities have not released the child’s name or his last known location.

Anyone who may see the child or has any other information is asked to call dispatch (513) 777-2231.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

