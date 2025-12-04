Authorities responding to reported snowmobile crash in Shelby Co.

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

SHELBY COUNTY — Authorities are responding to reports of a snowmobile crash in Shelby County on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the area of OH-119 and Ailes Road before 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed this crash is under investigation, but couldn’t provide additional details.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!