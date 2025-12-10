Carjacking investigation leads to large police presence in Dayton neighborhood

Upon arrival, an Uber driver told deputies that two of his passengers stole his white 2025 Subaru Forrester while stopped along the road.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A carjacking investigation led authorities to a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a carjacking in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Road in Harrison Township just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, an Uber driver told deputies that two of his passengers stole his white 2025 Subaru Forrester while stopped along the road.

The spokesperson said one of the suspects allegedly pulled a gun on the Uber driver.

After 8 p.m., Dayton police officers found the stolen Subaru abandoned behind a house on McCleary Avenue.

News Center 7 crews were on scene of McCleary Avenue and saw several sheriff’s office and Dayton police cruisers in the area.

Authorities also had a spotlight pointed at the windows of one of the houses.

Our crews watched as one person was placed into the back of a sheriff’s cruiser; however, the spokesperson didn’t confirm if anyone was arrested or detained.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office special investigations unit.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

