Authorities use footprints in fresh snow to track down armed robbery suspect

RICHMOND — Authorities used footprints in the snow to help track down an armed robbery suspect in Richmond Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richmond police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Village Mart convenience store along West Main Street around 8:45 p.m., the department said in a social media post.

Upon arrival, officers secured the scene, and detectives were called to investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Fresh snow turned out to be one of our best witnesses,” the department said.

Officers found a set of shoe prints that belonged to the suspect and followed them to a house in the 100 block of Richmond Avenue.

The department said Jaime Ledbetter was detained here.

“A search warrant was obtained and executed, where detectives found evidence linking him to a second armed robbery at the same store on the 18th,” the department said.

Ledbetter was arrested on two counts of armed robbery and booked into the Wayne County Jail.

“If you choose to commit violent crime in this city, we’re going to find you. Sometimes it takes time, sometimes it takes teamwork, and sometimes, like last night, the snow draws us a map right to you,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group