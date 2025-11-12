Authorities warning community about phone scams involving bitcoin, gift cards

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about an uptick in scam calls.

The sheriff’s office said it has received numerous reports of scam calls over the past few days.

“The caller states they are with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and they have missed either court, jury duty or you have a fine that needs to be paid,” the sheriff’s office said.

The scammer will then try to get the victim to pay a fine.

If they don’t pay the money, the scammer will claim that a warrant will be issued.

“The callers usually ask you to deposit the money into a BITCOIN machine or they request you obtain gift cards and give them the numbers,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they will never call you over the phone and request money for anything.

“We will also not call and threaten a warrant be issued if you do not pay a fine,” the sheriff’s office added.

The scammer could call from a restricted number, or even a spoofed phone number that makes it look like it’s coming from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with questions about suspicious calls can contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 328-2560.

