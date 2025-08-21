Authorities warning community to lock cars due to recent thefts

DAYTON — A local police department is warning people to lock their cars due to several recent thefts.

The Dayton Police Department said officers have responded to 22 thefts from unlocked vehicles between Aug. 4 to 18.

Most of the valuables that were stolen were left in plain sight, according to the department.

A map provided by the department shows that these thefts occur all across the city.

“To help prevent theft, please lock your doors and don’t leave valuables in your car,” the department said.

Theft from motor vehicle public awareness bulletin (Dayton Police Department)

