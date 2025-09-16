Aviation enthusiasts prepare for annual WACO Fly-In in Troy this weekend

TROY — This weekend, aviation enthusiasts will gather in Miami County for the annual WACO Fly-In, celebrating the rich history of 1930s-style aircraft.

The event, held at the WACO Education Center and Air Museum, offers visitors the chance to experience the golden age of flight firsthand. Attendees can enjoy rides in open cockpit biplanes and learn about the historical significance of the WACO factory in Troy.

“It’s a celebration of the factory having been here in Troy, the airplanes, the people who made them, all of that took place right here,” said Nancy Royer, Executive Director of the WACO Education Center and Air Museum.

“I love it. It doesn’t get old for me,” said Mike Hartman, a pilot who flies the 1930s-style WACO aircraft. “I think every time I take off, I still get the butterflies in my stomach.”

Hartman, who started flying gliders at 14 and soloed his first powered airplane at 16, shared his passion for flying these vintage aircraft.

“You’re flying the airplane. You’re feeling the airplane,” he said, describing the unique experience of piloting a WACO plane.

Royer emphasized the uniqueness of the event, noting that most people are not used to flying in open cockpit biplanes.

“It is special. It is unusual, and getting to visit with the people who fly them is really unique as well,” she added.

The WACO Fly-In offers a rare opportunity to connect with aviation history and experience the thrill of flying in a vintage aircraft.

As the event unfolds, it promises to be a memorable celebration of Troy’s aviation heritage.

