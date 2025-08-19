Baby bald eagle released back into the wild following fall from nest

COLUMBUS — A baby bald eagle named Star, who was injured after falling from its nest earlier this month, was released back into the wild on Monday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus

The release was conducted by officials from the Ohio Bird Sanctuary and the Ohio Division of Wildlife at the Grange Audubon Center, located less than five miles from Star’s original nest on Dublin Road.

A spokesperson for the Division of Wildlife explained that the original nest site was not suitable for a safe release due to its proximity to Dublin Road.“Star is doing great and is reported to be very sassy,” the spokesperson added.

Star’s parents’ nest, located along the Scioto River, has become popular among the local birdwatching community.

After Star fell from the nest, officials from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources rescued her and took her to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary in Mansfield.

Gary Comer, a wildlife management supervisor with ODNR, credited the birdwatchers who witnessed Star’s fall and promptly sought help for saving the eaglet’s life.

With Star now back in the wild, officials are hopeful for her successful integration away from her parents’ nest, as she is naturally prepared to leave at this stage.

