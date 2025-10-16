Baby bonobo gets name with nod to cherished member of Ohio zoo’s community

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the name of its newest baby bonobo.

The baby bonobo has been named Winstel, in honor of Don Winstel, a cherished member of the zoo community for over 36 years, zoo officials shared on social media.

The name Winstel was chosen by an anonymous donor to pay tribute to Don Winstel’s significant contributions to the zoo, including his role in acquiring bonobos in 1990.

“Bonobo Winstel is the great-grandson of two of the first bonobos within our care. Don was the Zoo leader who supported and inspired so many staff members to care deeply for bonobos, and he inspired volunteers who have become the bonobos’ biggest champions,” the anonymous donor said.

Don Winstel began his career at the Columbus Zoo in March 1972 and played a pivotal role in establishing the zoo’s bonobo program.

He was instrumental in forging a connection with Claudine André, founder of the world’s only bonobo sanctuary, Lola Ya Bonobo.

Winstel retired in November 2008 as the Assistant Zoo Director of Animal Care and Conservation, leaving behind a legacy of mentorship and dedication.

