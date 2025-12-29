Baby dies after pregnant woman critically hurt in motorhome crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — New details have been released about a crash in Florida that killed a Clark County boy.

News Center 7 learned that a baby delivered after the crash did not survive.

News Center 7 previously reported that a motorhome carrying 15 people, all from Clark County, was involved in a crash on U.S. 27 in Marion County, Florida.

A Chevy Tahoe went off the roadway, drove into the grass, and collided with the right side of the motorhome, causing it to overturn.

Five-year-old Tucker died on the scene.

A 25-year-old woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was critically injured.

She was rushed to the hospital where she delivered her baby.

The baby later died, according to our sister station WFTV.

Thirteen other people were taken to the hospital from the crash.

People in Clark County told News Center 7 they were hurt to hear what happened.

“I’m sorry for that, and I pray for them. I really will,” James Warren said. “I mean, it’s tough. I hope all of them make it out and everybody can help.”

Tucker was a pre-school student at Greenon Elementary.

News Center 7 was told a few of the people invovled in teh crash worked for the school district.

