Baby elephant recently born at Columbus Zoo now has a name!

Oliver The Elephant Photo: Courtesy of Columbus Zoo
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A new name has been chosen after hundreds of community suggestions for an elephant calf in Columbus.

Oliver was born in October. His nickname is Ollie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Columbus Zoo said his big sister and the rest of the family need help with supplies.

Donors will receive a plush toy, a symbolic adoption certificate, and a photo.

If you would like to donate and adopt, click this link.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!