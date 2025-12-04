Baby elephant recently born at Columbus Zoo now has a name!

COLUMBUS — A new name has been chosen after hundreds of community suggestions for an elephant calf in Columbus.
Oliver was born in October. His nickname is Ollie.
The Columbus Zoo said his big sister and the rest of the family need help with supplies.
Donors will receive a plush toy, a symbolic adoption certificate, and a photo.
If you would like to donate and adopt, click this link.
