Baby, teenage girl almost hit by bullets inside their Dayton homes; Police looking for shooters

DAYTON — Some people across Dayton have been nearly struck by bullets while sitting in their homes.

Shooting into a habitation is an official term, which really just means someone shot into a house or building.

It can be intentional or accidental, such as when shooters miss their target or are in a shootout.

Dayton police say they want help finding the people who almost killed a 15-year-old girl and a newborn baby.

“Everyone should have the ability to be safe in their home, to feel secure,” Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said.

