Babysitter faces decades in prison after 1-year-old girl seriously injured

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing up to 23 years in prison after a 1-year-old she was babysitting was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office said Amanda Greger, 37, has been charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and endangering children.

Greger was the only person caring for six children at a Goshen Township home on Nov. 9, WCPO-9 reported. She was babysitting four of the children.

She was a regular babysitter for the child’s family and was “lifelong friends” with the mom, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Greger allegedly consumed THC, unprescribed muscle relaxers, and alcohol, which led to her becoming “admittedly intoxicated.”

The prosecutor’s office said the mother of the children was working until the next morning.

When she got to the home, she reportedly found Greger standing over her 1-year-old daughter in a “bloody and vomit-stained hoodie,” WCPO-9 reported.

There was blood coming out of the young girl’s eyes and mouth, the prosecutor’s office said.

The mother took her daughter to the hospital, where doctors determined she had suffered retinal hemorrhaging, a significant brain bleed, possible injury to her vertebrae, and more.

Doctors said these injuries were non-accidental trauma and weren’t the result of a medical condition, WCPO-9 reported.

The prosecutor’s office said the girl was in the intensive care unit for several weeks.

Detectives interviewed and asked her what happened becuase there was “no doubt (Greger) did something.”

“Right, I know that,” Greger said. “A baby doesn’t just end up injured for no reason. ... If I can do something like that and not remember, maybe I am a monster.”

Greger will appear in court on Nov. 6.

