Backet pairings announced for Ohio high school football state semifinals

MIAMI VALLEY — The bracket pairings have been announced for next week’s high school football state semifinals.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) said the schools’ geography in each region is the primary factor in determining how the regional champion will be paired in the state semifinals, according to a spokesperson.
The state semifinals will be at a neutral site on Nov. 28.
Several area high schools will play in the regional finals tonight. The winners advance to next week’s state semifinals.
Here are the state semifinal brackets:
Division I
- Region 2 (Wayne/Middletown) vs Region 4 (Elder/St. Xavier)
- Region 1 vs Region 3
Division II
- Region 6 vs Region 5
- Region 8 (Trotwood Madison/Anderson) vs Region 7 (Big Walnut/Washington)
Division III
- Region 10 vs Region 9
- Region 12 (Tippecanoe/London) vs Region 11 (Bishop Watterson/Steubenville)
Division IV
- Region 15 vs Region 13
- Region 14 (Shelby/Galion) vs Region 16 (Valley View/Indian Hill)
Division V
- Region 19 vs Region 17
- Region 18 (Liberty Center/Genoa Area) vs Region 20 (Indian Lake/North Union)
Division VI
- Region 23 vs Region 21
- Region 22 (Carey/Hopewell Loudon) vs Region 24 (Anna/Coldwater)
Division VII
- Region 26 (Leipsic/Columbus Grove) vs Region 28 (St. Henry/Marion Local)
- Region 25 vs Region 27
The regional finals are tonight at 7 p.m.
