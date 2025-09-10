‘Badly decomposed’ body discovered in house by prospective homebuyers

DAYTON — Two men looking at buying a house discovered a ‘badly decomposed’ body inside, prompting police to launch an investigation involving homicide detectives.

Dayton police were called to the house on Delphos Avenue south of Hoover Avenue just before 10 a.m. on reports of a body inside a house.

A preliminary investigation found the prospective homebuyers entered the home and found the body, which was described as ‘badly decomposed,’ Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman told News Center 7.

The discovery prompted a call for homicide detectives and a coroner’s office investigator. So far, investigators have determined the remains found were human, however they have not determined if it was a man or woman, Coleman said.

The preliminary cause of death, and if there was any trauma to the body that would indicate foul play, has also not been determined and will be part of the investigation by both detectives and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Coleman said.

Dayton police are working with the homeowner to determine if there was anything suspicious they noticed and if there was any signs someone was trying to live in the vacant house.

Coleman asked for the public’s assistance to help the police investigation. If neighbors have video or saw something suspicious at the house, you’re urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

