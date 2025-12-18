Bagel shop opens new Miami Valley location

SUGARCREEK TWP. — Barry Bagels has opened its second location in the Miami Valley.
The Ohio-based bagel shop opened today at 6228 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Township, near Walmart.
The chain also has a location at 4313 Far Hills Avenue in Kettering.
Barry Bagels is known for authentic, kettle-boiled bagels and fresh-made sandwiches.
“Barry Bagels looks forward to serving the Centerville community with its signature menu for breakfast and lunch,” owner Jen Fester said in a media release.
