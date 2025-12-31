A band of heavy snow may move in for New Year’s Eve plans

2025 is going out with a bang with cold temperatures, wind chills, and a some accumulating snow. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Many of us are dealing with road temperatures below freezing, which means slick, snow-covered roads are likely tonight for New Year’s Eve plans.

Please be careful driving around tonight as some heavy snow bands could be moving in just before midnight. A quick burst of snow could drop visibility and cause snow to stick to the sidewalks and roads quickly.

Ending 2025 with accumulating snow

2026 starts cold tomorrow with highs only in the mid 20s.