A Banner Year: Cedarville University’s Enrollment Reaches 7,265 Students

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University is experiencing record growth in enrollment, reaching 7,265 students this fall across its various programs, despite a nationwide trend of declining numbers at private colleges.

The university’s total enrollment for the 2025-26 academic year marks a 12.5% increase from the previous year, with significant contributions from its undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrollment programs.

Cedarville welcomed 1,199 first-year students and 111 transfers, alongside 3,566 returning students. Dual-enrollment courses, which allow high school students to earn college credit, saw a 26% increase, with 2,244 high school students participating.

Cedarville University has introduced five new online undergraduate programs, enrolling 62 students this year. These programs include accounting, communication, finance, IT management, and management. Starting in January 2026, a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical and Theological Studies will also be available online.

“We are deeply grateful for each and every student God has called to Cedarville University to pursue a Christ-centered education,” said Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University. “While enrollment numbers are not our primary measure of success, we are committed to equipping these students for their vocations and ministries.”

The Graduate School at Cedarville also reported record numbers, enrolling 700 new students, an 18.6% increase from last year. The university offers nearly 30 master’s and doctoral degree programs, including new offerings such as a Master of Theological Studies and a Master of Arts in Communication and Organizational Leadership.

To support its growing student body, Cedarville has invested in campus expansion projects, including the $35 million Bolthouse Academic Center and new apartment housing set to open next academic year. Since 2018, the university has added seven new residence halls.

The growth aligns with Cedarville’s 10-year campus master plan and its successful One Thousand Days Transformed campaign, which has raised over $195 million, surpassing its $175 million goal. The final campaign amount will be announced during Cedarville’s State of the University chapel on October 2.

Cedarville University’s strategic expansion and diverse academic offerings have positioned it for continued growth, even as other private institutions face enrollment challenges. The university remains focused on its mission of providing a Christ-centered education and ensuring long-term sustainability.

