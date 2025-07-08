Bar to open inside local deli

(All The Best)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local deli is getting a new addition to its dining experience.

All The Best Delicatessen announced “The Best Bar” will open inside the restaurant.

The bar will offer handcrafted cocktails, bottled and draft beer, and bar bites.

“This bar is a natural extension of what we’ve always strived for—creating a place where people feel at home while enjoying the best food and drink around,” said owner Lee Schear. “The Best Bar is about raising the bar—literally and figuratively—for what a deli can offer.”

The Best Bar is set to officially open its doors on July 8 with operating hours from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm Monday-Friday, and earlier for breakfast on the weekends.

