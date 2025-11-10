Barricaded suspect falls through ceiling into arms of SWAT officers

A barricaded suspect was hiding in an attic when he fell through the ceiling and into the arms of SWAT officers.

FLORIDA — Deputies made an unusual arrest in Florida.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that a barricaded suspect was hiding in a house attic.

But he fell through the ceiling and into the arms of SWAT officers.

The sheriff’s office said the man was accused of stealing a truck.

When deputies found him, he ran into a house and refused to come out.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene.

After several hours, the suspect, identified as Keith Rodgers, fell through the ceiling, and SWAT members arrested him.

He is facing several felony charges.

