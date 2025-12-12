BBB issues warning on 12 scams of Christmas

MIAMI VALLEY — Scammers are targeting Christmas shoppers during the holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau has listed the 12 scams to watch out for during the Christmas holiday season.

The Riverside Fire Department also listed those scams on social media.

The 12 Scams of Christmas are:

Misleading social media ads:

You may find the items online on different websites than the official retailer’s. It is easy to mimic a real website. Some sellers will take your money and run, leaving you without the gift or money to buy it elsewhere.

Social media gift exchanges:

Purchasing a gift and receiving 36 may sound like a great deal, but this seasonal scam is a pyramid scheme, which is illegal.

Grandparent scams:

Seniors should be careful if they get a call from their grandchild claiming to be in an accident, arrested, or hospitalized while traveling in another country. Do not send money unless you confirm with another family member that it is true.

Temporary holiday jobs:

Retailers and delivery services may need extra help during the holiday season. But be careful of solicitations that require you to share personal information online or pay for a job lead. Apply in person or go to retailers’ main website to find out who is hiring.

Free gift cards:

Pop-up ads or emails offering free gift cards are often just a ploy to get you to provide personal information that could be used for identity theft.

E-Cards:

Electronic cards can be fun, but be careful. Two red flags to watch out for: the sender’s name is not apparent, or you are required to share additional information to get the card.

Fake Shipping Notifications:

These can have attachments or links to sites that can download malware to your computer, which can steal your identity and your passwords.

Phony Charities:

Scammers can take advantage of people who like to be generous during the holidays. They take advantage of fake charity solicitations in an email, on social media sites, and even by text. Check out the charities at this website before donating.

Letters from Santa:

Several trusted companies offer charming and personalized letters from Santa. However, scammers mimic them to get personalized information from unsuspecting parents.

Unusual forms of Payments:

Be cautious of anyone who asks you to pay for a holiday purchase using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, wire transfers, third parties, etc. These payments cannot be traced and can’t be undone.

Travel Scams:

With busy holiday travel, bargains may be tempting. Be careful when booking through online ads. Never wire money to someone you don’t know and ask for references.

Puppy Scams:

Please be careful when you buy pets online, especially during the holiday season. You may bet a puppy mill pooch with problems, or nothing, because it was a scam.

Visit this website for more information.

