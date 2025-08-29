BBQ restaurant announces upcoming closure in Greene Co.

Yellow Springs Smokehouse stock photo Photo contributed by Yellow Springs Smokehouse (via Facebook) (Yellow Springs Smokehouse (via Facebook) /Yellow Springs Smokehouse (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

YELLOW SPRINGS — A local restaurant has announced it will soon be closing in Greene County.

Yellow Springs Smokehouse wrote in a social media post on Thursday that it will close its doors next week.

“We’re not gonna make it down here,” they said. “Two more weeks to try our Craft BBQ!”

The restaurant serves Craft BBQ, cocktails, fresh sides, and more, according to its Facebook page.

Their last day is scheduled for Sept. 7.

