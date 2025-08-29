BBQ restaurant announces upcoming closure in Greene Co.

(Yellow Springs Smokehouse (via Facebook) /Yellow Springs Smokehouse (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by Yellow Springs Smokehouse (via Facebook)

YELLOW SPRINGS — A local restaurant has announced it will soon be closing in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Yellow Springs Smokehouse wrote in a social media post on Thursday that it will close its doors next week.

“We’re not gonna make it down here,” they said. “Two more weeks to try our Craft BBQ!”

TRENDING STORIES:

The restaurant serves Craft BBQ, cocktails, fresh sides, and more, according to its Facebook page.

Their last day is scheduled for Sept. 7.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group