UPDATE: Beach at regional lake reopens after high levels of a dangerous bacteria

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE @ 12:35 p.m.:

The beach at Mounds State Recreation Area at Brookville Lake has reopened.

This came after a retest of the water after high levels of E. coli were found.

INITIAL REPORT:

A beach at a regional lake is temporarily closed after testing revealed high levels of E. coli in the water.

The high levels of the dangerous bacteria were found at the beach at Mounds State Recreation Area at Brookville Lake in Brookville, Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The beach is closed to swimming due to the high levels of E. coli.

“Beaches at Whitewater Memorial State Park and Brookville Lake’s Quakertown SRA remain open for swimming,” Indiana DNR reported.

While symptoms depend on the kind of E. coli causing the infection, most people with E. coli have diarrhea that can be bloody or watery and stomach cramps that can be severe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some people may also experience vomiting or a low fever.

More information on E. coli can be found here.

