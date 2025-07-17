UPDATE: Beach at regional lake reopens after high levels of a dangerous bacteria

(Tawanboonnak - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE @ 12:35 p.m.:

The beach at Mounds State Recreation Area at Brookville Lake has reopened.

This came after a retest of the water after high levels of E. coli were found.

INITIAL REPORT:

A beach at a regional lake is temporarily closed after testing revealed high levels of E. coli in the water.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The high levels of the dangerous bacteria were found at the beach at Mounds State Recreation Area at Brookville Lake in Brookville, Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

TRENDING STORIES:

The beach is closed to swimming due to the high levels of E. coli.

“Beaches at Whitewater Memorial State Park and Brookville Lake’s Quakertown SRA remain open for swimming,” Indiana DNR reported.

While symptoms depend on the kind of E. coli causing the infection, most people with E. coli have diarrhea that can be bloody or watery and stomach cramps that can be severe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some people may also experience vomiting or a low fever.

More information on E. coli can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!